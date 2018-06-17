BidaskClub Lowers Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 7th.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.51 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $693.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.46.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The solar energy provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at $318,000. 39.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.