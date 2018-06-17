Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 1,402 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 444,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 146,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, insider Bryan Preeshl sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $72,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $202,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,434 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Macquarie lowered Maxim Integrated Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

MXIM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,656. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $648.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.50 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.25%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.