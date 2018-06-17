Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 3,193 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. ValuEngine raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.58.

NYSE:ROP traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.00. The stock had a trading volume of 577,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $226.81 and a twelve month high of $292.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.97, for a total value of $358,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $18,165,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

