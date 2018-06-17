CDK Global Inc (CDK) Stake Lessened by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 361.64%. The business had revenue of $576.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CDK Global from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

