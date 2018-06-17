Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $829,000 Stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,462 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,414,000 after purchasing an additional 177,692 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 51,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $7,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Jabil opened at $27.73 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42. Jabil Inc has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $448,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $368,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 566,754 shares in the company, valued at $15,018,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,774 shares of company stock worth $1,666,531. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

