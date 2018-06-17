CannaCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $74.00 (CRYPTO:CCN)

CannaCoin (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, CannaCoin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CannaCoin has a market capitalization of $197,309.00 and $74.00 worth of CannaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,494.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.24 or 0.07697140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $850.31 or 0.13109800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.71 or 0.01475570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.85 or 0.01894000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00221834 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.41 or 0.02935720 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00493334 BTC.

CannaCoin Profile

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake Velocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2014. CannaCoin’s total supply is 4,701,790 coins. The Reddit community for CannaCoin is /r/cannacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannaCoin’s official website is www.cannacoin.tech. CannaCoin’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CannaCoin

CannaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

