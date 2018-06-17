Zoetis (ZTS) PT Set at $98.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) has been given a $98.00 price target by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 6th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZTS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Zoetis from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

Shares of Zoetis opened at $89.20 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $407,034.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,069,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,199 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,512,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,249,000 after purchasing an additional 353,622 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974,081 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,207,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,200,000 after purchasing an additional 149,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,948,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,762,000 after purchasing an additional 82,183 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

