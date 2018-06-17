FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Exela Technologies, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Exela Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Exela Technologies traded up $0.01, reaching $5.17, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 176,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -37.10. The company has a market cap of $787.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.64. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $10.00.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $393.17 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nathaniel Lipman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

