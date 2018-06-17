Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($5.73) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.16). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 935.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1134.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS.

ONCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital lowered Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price objective on Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

ONCE stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.51. 1,081,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.53. Spark Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $91.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000.

In other news, COO John Furey sold 13,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $1,095,618.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $3,200,466 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

