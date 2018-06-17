BidaskClub Downgrades Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Sell

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, May 26th.

CCBG has been the subject of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price objective on Capital City Bank Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group traded up $0.41, hitting $24.35, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 48,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,874. The stock has a market cap of $415.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 5.77%. equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 131,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,167.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

