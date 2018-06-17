Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

News stories about Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Capital One Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0777075469515 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Capital One Financial traded up $0.98, hitting $97.26, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 4,260,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,114. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $76.98 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Instinet cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.47 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Nomura cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $113.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.52.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 242,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $22,593,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,011,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,483,159.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $285,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,878 shares of company stock worth $27,575,969. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

