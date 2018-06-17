Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 6th. They currently have a C$2.25 target price on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.42% from the company’s current price.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on Capstone Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Capstone Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.83.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of Capstone Mining opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$0.77 and a one year high of C$1.62.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$131.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.30 million. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

In other news, insider Grm Investments Ltd. acquired 1,364,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,583,052.00.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Minto, an open pit copper mine located in Yukon, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.