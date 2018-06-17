Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.14

Media stories about Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cara Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.0463939476881 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Laidlaw set a $26.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.37.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $16.80 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 3.03.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $46,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.