Carboncoin Hits One Day Volume of $29.00 (CRYPTO:CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Carboncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Carboncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $29.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.23 or 0.01484600 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007514 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014050 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019895 BTC.

About Carboncoin

Carboncoin (CARBON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,020,960 coins. Carboncoin’s official website is carboncoin.cc. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

