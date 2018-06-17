California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,571 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Cardinal Health worth $50,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.79.

Shares of Cardinal Health opened at $54.75 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $80.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.476 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

