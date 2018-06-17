Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Cardtronics worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 140,509 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 406.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 166,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Sunday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on Cardtronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cardtronics to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Cardtronics PLC has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.11 million. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 29.50% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 958,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $22,569,260.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,722,105 shares of company stock valued at $41,872,257. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

