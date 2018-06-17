Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) a $19.00 Price Target

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been given a $19.00 target price by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTRE. TheStreet upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.99 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. research analysts predict that Caretrust REIT will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 27,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

