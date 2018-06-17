Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTRE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price target on Caretrust REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 price target on Caretrust REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

Shares of Caretrust REIT opened at $16.83 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

