CargoX (CXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.88 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, CargoX has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. CargoX has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $10,924.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003571 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00588921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00247615 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046822 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00096020 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,071,409 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

