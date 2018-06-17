169,475 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Purchased by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 169,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 0.33% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.95. 908,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,556. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Victor Vaughn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $2,719,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $455,793.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,793.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.