Gabelli Initiates Coverage on CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2019 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on CarMax and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised CarMax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on CarMax and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.25.

CarMax opened at $72.39 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. CarMax has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). CarMax had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that CarMax will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,276,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,285.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William C. Jr. Wood sold 49,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $3,132,479.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,492,770.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,297 shares of company stock worth $7,483,514 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

