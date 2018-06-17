Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, “Carnival shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Given burgeoning demand for cruise travel, the addition of new ships to its fleet bodes well. In fact, the company believes that it is well positioned for continued earnings growth, given the current strength in its bookings along with pricing trends for the year. Notably, its brand building efforts together with other marketing activities are driving bookings. Its strategy of growing beyond familiar itineraries and capitalizing on fast growing markets also bodes well. Cost containment efforts like lower fuel consumption are likely to aid profits. However, adverse forex translations, higher costs and other macroeconomic issues in key operating regions remain headwinds. Additionally, a potential increase in fuel costs might dent profits. Estimates for current quarter and 2018 have been stable over the past 30 days.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on CCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carnival from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Carnival from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carnival from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Carnival from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of Carnival traded up $0.98, reaching $65.18, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 5,509,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,081. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. Carnival has a 12-month low of $60.30 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $322,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $448,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,402,020. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,575,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,551,000 after acquiring an additional 43,937 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Carnival by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

