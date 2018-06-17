Carrefour (CA) PT Set at €15.90 by Credit Suisse Group

Carrefour (EPA:CA) received a €15.90 ($18.49) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.

CA has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrefour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.16 ($21.11).

Carrefour traded up €0.05 ($0.06), hitting €16.94 ($19.70), on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 52 week high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

