Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $26.16. Approximately 4,013,773 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,359,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

CRZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Johnson Rice lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, CFO David L. Pitts sold 13,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $194,688.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,143 shares of company stock worth $3,323,439. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $42,560,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 122.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,437,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,993,000 after buying an additional 1,893,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 105.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,940,000 after buying an additional 1,694,935 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 34.2% in the first quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 5,356,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,701,000 after buying an additional 1,365,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,283,000.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

