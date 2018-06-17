Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Carrols Restaurant Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.050126038105 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.01 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $271.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.13 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 807 Burger King restaurants located in 17 states of the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

