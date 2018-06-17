Financial Survey: CAS Medical Systems (CASM) versus Its Competitors

CAS Medical Systems (NASDAQ: CASM) is one of 107 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CAS Medical Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CAS Medical Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAS Medical Systems -9.72% N/A -40.08% CAS Medical Systems Competitors -75.27% -79.19% -19.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CAS Medical Systems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAS Medical Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A CAS Medical Systems Competitors 543 2035 3955 152 2.56

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential downside of 0.38%. Given CAS Medical Systems’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAS Medical Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CAS Medical Systems and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CAS Medical Systems $18.76 million -$2.33 million -6.89 CAS Medical Systems Competitors $1.51 billion $110.16 million -196.11

CAS Medical Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CAS Medical Systems. CAS Medical Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

CAS Medical Systems has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAS Medical Systems’ rivals have a beta of 0.79, indicating that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of CAS Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.6% of CAS Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CAS Medical Systems rivals beat CAS Medical Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

CAS Medical Systems Company Profile

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories, as well as offers FORE-SIGHT ELITE monitors. Its FORE-SIGHT absolute tissue oximeter provides non-invasive and quantitative measurement of oxygenation for cerebral tissue during surgery or critical care situations. The company also offers repair services for parts. It markets products through its own sales force, distributors, and manufacturers' representatives, as well as through hospitals, surgery centers, and outpatient facilities. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

