Cathy Hendrickson Sells 5,000 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cathy Hendrickson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

On Wednesday, May 9th, Cathy Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $20.80 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.