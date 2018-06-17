Cato (CATO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cato (NYSE:CATO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cato had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter.

Shares of Cato traded up $0.67, hitting $25.20, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 761,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,370. Cato has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $632.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Cato alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th.

CATO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cato to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags.

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.