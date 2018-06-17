Cavium (CAVM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) to announce $249.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cavium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.76 million to $263.50 million. Cavium posted sales of $229.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cavium will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cavium.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cavium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cavium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavium in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavium in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavium in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cavium by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cavium by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Cavium traded down $0.83, hitting $85.10, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 890,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,258. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,063.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. Cavium has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

About Cavium

Cavium, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor processors for intelligent and secure networks in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage, and security applications.

