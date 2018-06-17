Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cboe Global Markets earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9682015669877 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

CBOE traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $102.82. 1,620,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,940. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $88.18 and a 12 month high of $138.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

In other news, VP Brian N. Schell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $541,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,590.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $872,174.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

