CBS Co. Common Stock Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:CBS)

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the media conglomerate on Sunday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th.

CBS Co. Common Stock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. CBS Co. Common Stock has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CBS Co. Common Stock to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Get CBS Co. Common Stock alerts:

NYSE:CBS opened at $56.11 on Friday. CBS Co. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The media conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. CBS Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 77.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CBS Co. Common Stock will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gil D. Schwartz sold 160,709 shares of CBS Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,851,851.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,072,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 10,000 shares of CBS Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $510,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,709 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,452. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Stephens set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.47.

About CBS Co. Common Stock

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.