CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

News headlines about CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CBTX earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6457900444059 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CBTX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 310,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,467. CBTX has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.27%. research analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit.

