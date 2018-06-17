Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Position Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,410,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,210,000 after acquiring an additional 343,340 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,224,000 after acquiring an additional 916,173 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,323,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,724,000 after acquiring an additional 258,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,792,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,798,000 after acquiring an additional 301,838 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $2,182,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $1,024,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $4,608,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.02.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $78.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $74.13 and a 1-year high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 72.92%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

