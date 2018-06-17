Celgene (CELG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, May 25th.

CELG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.02.

NASDAQ:CELG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.08. 14,878,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883,338. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Celgene has a 52-week low of $74.13 and a 52-week high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 72.92%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Celgene will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Celgene news, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $1,024,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Alles purchased 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.60 per share, with a total value of $99,780.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 187,316 shares in the company, valued at $15,472,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Celgene by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

