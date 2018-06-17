CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s (APOP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) in a research note published on Tuesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

“We continue to expect that this cushion should be sufficient to fund operations through 2019. The January 2018 financing included unregistered warrants with an exercise price of $12.00 per ADS, which could if exercised in full accrue an additional $3.2M to the company. Assuming Cellect remains capital- efficient and warrant exercises proceed as projected, we believe the company could continue to operate well into 2020 without requiring further capital to be raised. R&D expenses were slightly below our projection at $0.8M vs. $1M, while G&A spending was somewhat above our estimate at roughly $1M vs. $0.9M. The company recorded a net loss of only $0.16 per share vs. our projection of $0.30 per share, primarily due to the favorable impact of about $0.8M in financial non- cash items.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S opened at $7.30 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $39.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 4.66.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.14. equities analysts predict that CELLECT BIOTECH/S will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 243,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. CELLECT BIOTECH/S comprises about 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 4.48% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CELLECT BIOTECH/S

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

