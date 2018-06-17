Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Short Interest Update

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,962,731 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the May 15th total of 11,570,070 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,511,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 39,565,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643,184 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 235,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 68,228 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,996,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 663,703 shares during the period. Ascend Capital LLC bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the 4th quarter valued at $16,197,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 524,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV opened at $6.25 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $10.60) on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cemex SAB de CV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.34.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

