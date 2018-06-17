National Alliance Securities Downgrades Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) to Hold

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by research analysts at National Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th, Marketbeat.com reports.

CDEV has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of CDEV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,935,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,205. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 4.20%. analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brent P. Jensen purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $251,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

