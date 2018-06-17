Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Co. (CPF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Central Pacific Financial Co. (NYSE:CPF) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339,890 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Central Pacific Financial worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arnold D. Martines sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $30,558.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

NYSE CPF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 195,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,011. The stock has a market cap of $864.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.10. Central Pacific Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.18%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

