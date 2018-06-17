Century Aluminum (CENX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.41 Million

Brokerages expect that Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) will announce sales of $468.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.42 million and the highest is $472.40 million. Century Aluminum posted sales of $388.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CENX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ:CENX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,821. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 329.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,340,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,829 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,073,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,362,000 after acquiring an additional 629,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,811.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $7,751,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $6,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

