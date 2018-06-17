Century Communities (CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $481.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) will announce sales of $481.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $504.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $449.89 million. Century Communities posted sales of $290.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Century Communities traded up $0.15, hitting $30.65, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $914.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Century Communities by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 584,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 199,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

