Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.09

News articles about Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ceragon Networks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 44.4735166651442 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Ceragon Networks traded down $0.04, reaching $3.88, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 473,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.75. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.75 million. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.23%. equities analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

