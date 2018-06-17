Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, May 31st.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.51.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of Cerner opened at $61.87 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cerner has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $73.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerner news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $2,728,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,557,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $174,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $71,717,212.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,848 shares of company stock worth $16,650,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.