Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 183.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cesca Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Cesca Therapeutics traded up $0.01, hitting $0.53, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 699,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cesca Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $6.44.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Cesca Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a negative net margin of 56.21%. sell-side analysts forecast that Cesca Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

