Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,721 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 565,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 424,349 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,996,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,710,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,199 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,849,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $125,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,999 shares of company stock valued at $359,901. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $62.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,859,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,783. The stock has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.35.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

