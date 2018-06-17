Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US in the first quarter worth $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US by 200.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 78,387 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US by 73.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US by 2.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 153,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KHP Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US by 14.2% during the first quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.98. 246,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,799. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $42.01.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a $0.4581 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

