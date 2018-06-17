Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 834 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $264.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,637. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $203.13 and a one year high of $274.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.61. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $306.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.72.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total value of $31,742,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,864,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,154,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.