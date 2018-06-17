CEVA (CEVA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CEVA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CEVA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.70. 183,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,717. The firm has a market cap of $771.07 million, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.89. CEVA has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $51.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 million. CEVA had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in CEVA by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CEVA by 46.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,793,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,927,000 after buying an additional 74,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.