CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.95 Million

Analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will post $18.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.50 million to $19.36 million. CEVA posted sales of $20.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $87.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.77 million to $91.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $100.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $93.71 million to $105.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). CEVA had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 82,172 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 739,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,754,000 after acquiring an additional 263,252 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2,352.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 717,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 688,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 48,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 602,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,794,000 after acquiring an additional 42,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CEVA traded down $0.30, reaching $34.70, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 183,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,717. CEVA has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.07 million, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.89.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

