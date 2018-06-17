Change Path LLC Buys Shares of 2,357 iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. iShares S&P 500 Index accounts for 0.3% of Change Path LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 539,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,057,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. RPTC Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 109,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 120,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Index opened at $280.31 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. iShares S&P 500 Index has a one year low of $241.58 and a one year high of $288.69.

iShares S&P 500 Index Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

