Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (NYSE:AGM) SVP Charles D. Grote Sells 595 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (NYSE:AGM) SVP Charles D. Grote sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $55,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C has a fifty-two week low of $62.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $93.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.